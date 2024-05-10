6. The Membrane
Introduction to Membrane Transport
Which molecule most easily diffuses across a biological membrane's lipid bilayer, without help of a protein?
According to the map above, what kind of large molecule transport is also called the process of cell 'eating'?
Fill in the following concept map to review the processes by which molecules move across membranes.
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell membranes unaided.
