15. Gene Expression
Central Dogma
15. Gene Expression Central Dogma
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transcription is the process of producing ____ using DNA as the template and translation is the process of building _____ using the encoded message from a nucleic acid.
Transcription is the process of producing ____ using DNA as the template and translation is the process of building _____ using the encoded message from a nucleic acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
carbohydrates; genes
B
proteins; enzymes
C
mRNA; proteins
D
enzymes; proteins