53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the incorrect match?
A
Genetic diversity: variations in genes within a species
B
Species diversity: variations in species within a specific area
C
Ecosystem diversity: differences in species as well as all abiotic factors in a specific area
D
Biodiversity: the number and variety of animals in an ecosystem