17. Viruses Viruses
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A virus only infects a specific host species and only specific cells within that host. The explanation for this specificity is the
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
presence of viral receptors on the virus.
B
presence of viral receptors on the host cell surface.
C
presence of antibodies on the virus.
D
presence of antibodies on the host cell surface.