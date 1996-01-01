13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyse the following figure carefully which shows the gametes produced by an organism for two genes. Depict the status of these genes.
A
Gene 1: Homozygous, Gene 2: Heterozygous
B
Gene 1: Heterozygous, Gene 2: Homozygous
C
Gene 1: Heterozygous, Gene 2: Heterozygous
D
Gene 1: Homozygous, Gene 2: Homozygous