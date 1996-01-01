3. Water
Acids and Bases
3. Water Acids and Bases
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do antacids such as sodium bicarbonate give relief from Gastroesophageal reflux disease?
A
It promotes the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the stomach.
B
It decreases the stomach's pH to enhance digestion.
C
It increases the stomach's pH and neutralizes stomach acid.
D
It provides more water sources to stabilize the pH in the stomach.