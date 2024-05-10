3. Water
Acids and Bases
3. Water
Acids and Bases
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?
a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+
b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+
c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-
d) HCl → H+ + Cl-
1697
views
33
rank
Multiple Choice
The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:
a) An increase in pH only.
b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.
c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.
d) The release of H+ into the solution only.
e) A decrease in pH only.
1640
views
28
rank
Multiple Choice
In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?
a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
e) Both a & b.
f) Both c & d.
1711
views
37
rank
Multiple Choice
Why is the increasing amount of carbon dioxide being taken up by the oceans a cause for concern?
950
views
2
rank
Showing 9 of 9 practice