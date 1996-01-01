46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
Sensory System
How do social insects, such as ants, utilize trail pheromones to gather their resources?
A worker lays down a trail of pheromones when returning to the colony so that other workers can use it to find the resources.
A worker covers the food with trail pheromones so other ants can smell it from a distance.
A worker surrounds food with pheromones to deter other organisms from stealing it.
A worker put in some pheromones on the food to make it taste better and avoid spoilage.