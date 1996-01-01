34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
If soil water potential is low, water can possibly flow from plants into the soil. To avoid this, what adaptation strategy do plants use?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To shred off its leaves
B
To halt pumping water through plasmodesmata
C
To grow more roots
D
To store high concentrations of solutes