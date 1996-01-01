30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
30. Overview of Animals Overview of Animals
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carefully study the matching of column 1 with column 2 and identify the option that correctly describes the X, Y, and Z.
Carefully study the matching of column 1 with column 2 and identify the option that correctly describes the X, Y, and Z.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X=Phylum Cnidaria; Y=Phylum Arthropoda; Z=Phylum Mollusca
B
X=Phylum Cnidaria; Y=Phylum Annelida; Z=Phylum Mollusca
C
X=Phylum Porifera; Y=Phylum Annelida; Z=Phylum Hemichordata
D
X=Phylum Porifera; Y=Phylum Annelida; Z=Phylum Chordata