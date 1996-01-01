21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following scenarios best exemplifies the proper order of events leading to the formation of new species, as suggested by Darwinism?
Which of the following scenarios best exemplifies the proper order of events leading to the formation of new species, as suggested by Darwinism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Natural Selection →Struggle for existence →Survival of the fittest →Variations and their inheritance → Overpopulation
B
Overpopulation →Struggle for existence →Survival of the fittest →Variations and their inheritance → Natural Selection
C
Overpopulation →Struggle for existence →Variations and their inheritance →Survival of the fittest → Natural Selection
D
Natural Selection →Variations and their inheritance →Survival of the fittest →Struggle for existence→ Overpopulation