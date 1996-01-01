21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher observes that the number of green beetles on a shrub was significantly higher than the number of red beetles. She concluded that the color of the beetles is ___________, because the green-colored beetles blended in with the green leaves and were not recognized by predators.
A
vestigial
B
adaptive
C
non-adaptive
D
transitional