1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rat dams can be divided based on their maternal care into high, mid, or low licking/grooming (LG) mothers. The pups raised by low LG mothers have less glucocorticoid receptor (GR) mRNA brought about by GR gene methylation. Consequently, the offspring of low-LG mothers have higher anxiety and impaired learning when adults. Because it is elicited by maternal behavior, such methylation is maintained across generations. However, upon cross-fostering (change of low LG mother to high LG mother) the methylation level of the GR promoter is restored. What does this result imply?
A
environmental change can significantly affect epigenetic inheritance
B
epigenetic inheritance is independent of environment
C
methylation is a deleterious mutation that can eliminate individuals
D
GR gene is responsible for making the mother more caring to their offspring