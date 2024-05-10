13. Mendelian Genetics
Epistasis
Epistasis
Epistasis
Epigenetic changes involving methylation can directly affect the phenotype of an individual or her offspring by . a. causing correlations between parents and children; b. causing changes to the DNA that affect gene expression but not DNA sequence; c. generating low heritability; d. increasing the likelihood of monozygotic twinning; e. sterilizing the DNA
