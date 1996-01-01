40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange
40. Circulatory System Gas Exchange
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the RBC count rise in people who live at high altitudes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the high partial pressure of oxygen at high altitudes, more RBCs are required to supply oxygen to the body cells.
B
Due to the low partial pressure of oxygen at high altitudes, more RBCs are required to supply oxygen to the body cells.
C
Due to the low partial pressure of oxygen at high altitudes, more RBCs are required as the speed of blood circulation increases.
D
Due to the high partial pressure of oxygen at high altitudes, more RBCs are required as the speed of blood circulation increases.