33. Plant Anatomy
Growth
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In areas with high elevations, acidic fog and clouds can strip the nutrients from trees' foliage, leaving them with brown or dead leaves. The destruction of leaves will directly affect the:
A
nutrient absorption from the soil
B
protection from pathogens
C
photosynthetic activity
D
water and nutrient transport