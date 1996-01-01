13. Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his paternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of their children will be colourblind?
A
0%
B
25%
C
75%
D
100%