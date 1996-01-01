6. The Membrane
6. The Membrane Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In ___ transport, the molecules move against a concentration gradient. Whereas, in _____ transport, the molecules move along the concentration gradient.
A
passive; active
B
diffusion; osmosis
C
active; passive
D
active; osmosis