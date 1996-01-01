27. Protists
Protist Lineages
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following characteristics between photosynthetic bacteria and Chlamydomonas is true?
A
Photosynthetic bacteria are unicellular, and Chlamydomonas is multicellular.
B
They both have well-defined nuclei.
C
They both do not have chloroplasts.
D
Photosynthetic bacteria do not have chloroplasts, but Chlamydomonas has a cup-shaped chloroplast.