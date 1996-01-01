A biotechnologist is interested in producing human insulin from bacteria by using recombinant DNA technology. He will follow the following steps to get the desired product:

P. Selection and screening of transformed cells

Q. Isolation of the insulin gene

R. Cutting of plasmid DNA at specific locations

S. Insertion of the recombinant plasmid containing the insulin gene into the bacteria

T. Joining of the insulin gene into the plasmid

Arrange the above steps in the correct order: