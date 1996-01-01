10. Cell Signaling
Signal Amplification
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What effect will low luteinizing hormone have on the signal transduction cascade in the testis?
It will result in testosterone production failure.
It will result in the overproduction of sperms.
It will cause early puberty.
It will have no significant effect because it is an independent process.