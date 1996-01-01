15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not included in the functions of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA?
A
mRNA protection against degradation.
B
Export of mature mRNA into the cytoplasm.
C
Assistance in the initiation of translation.
D
Assistance in terminating the translation.