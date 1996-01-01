15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
After the transcription process, the mRNA undergoes splicing before it exits the nucleus. What happens during the splicing process?
A
Introns are removed, leaving only the exons.
B
mRNA is cut into a specific number of sequences.
C
Exons are taken out of the mRNA.
D
The cap and tail are removed.