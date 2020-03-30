53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Species_____ refers to the total number of species in a community, whereas species ____ refers to the total number of individuals within each species.
Species_____ refers to the total number of species in a community, whereas species ____ refers to the total number of individuals within each species.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dominance; evenness
B
richness; abundance
C
index; diversity
D
evenness; richness