Conservation Biology
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Borneo, a large Southeast Asian island, was once completely forested in 1900. However, only one-third of the forest remained by 2020. Which of the following activities do you believe is to blame for this?
Cutting down the valuable hardwood trees.
Palm oil plantations.
Wildfires.
All of the above.