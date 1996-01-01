7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Binding Factors
7. Energy and Metabolism Enzyme Binding Factors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a catalytic cycle, which of the following is true about the catalyst?
In a catalytic cycle, which of the following is true about the catalyst?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will be consumed in the reaction.
B
It will replace one of the reactants for the reaction to proceed.
C
It will act as the final product of the reaction.
D
It will be regenerated at the end of the reaction along with the product.