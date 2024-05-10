7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Binding Factors
The organic non-protein components that aid in enzyme catalysis are called:
a) Reactants.
b) Cofactors.
c) Coenzymes.
d) Substrates.
e) Products.
Textbook Question
Label the parts of the following diagram illustrating the catalytic cycle of an enzyme.
Textbook Question
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by . a. heating cells; b. binding to substrates and placing stress on their bonds; c. changing the shape of the cell; d. supplying energy to the substrate
Textbook Question
Your body makes NAD+ and FAD from two B vitamins, niacin and riboflavin. The Recommended Dietary Allowance is 20 mg for niacin and 1.7 mg for riboflavin. These amounts are thousands of times less than the amount of glucose your body needs each day to fuel its energy needs. Why is the daily requirement for these vitamins so small?
