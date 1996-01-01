7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Binding Factors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cofactor is essential for some enzymes to function properly. One type of cofactor is the organic molecules known as coenzymes. Most coenzymes are derived from vitamins. If coenzymes have an important role in various catalysis, why should overconsumption of vitamins be avoided?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because they can be ineffective at larger doses.
B
Because they can destroy the enzymes instead of helping them.
C
Because they can accumulate in the body.
D
Because they can stop the catalysis.