12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Independent assortment happens when homologous chromosomes are independently and randomly aligned during Metaphase I. This process results in a number of possible genetic combinations. What formula can we use to determine the total number of combinations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2n
B
n2
C
2n
D
2/n