12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nondisjunction may result in the production of daughter cells that have either too many or too few chromosomes. The abnormal number of chromosomes can lead to various genetic disorders such as trisomy-21 and Klinefelter syndrome. Which of the following happens during nondisjunction that results in the unequal distribution of chromosomes in the daughter cells?
A
Some of the chromosomes failed to migrate at the equatorial plane.
B
Some of the chromosomes failed to attach to the spindle fibers.
C
Some chromosomes failed to separate properly during cell division.
D
Extra sets of chromosomes are produced during DNA synthesis.