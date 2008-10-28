A researcher proposed the hypothesis that squirrels found in gardens that are habituated to humans have a weakened stress response overall. She tested her hypothesis by subjecting them to a new type of stress, which included capturing and holding the habituated and non-habituated squirrels for one hour. She then determined the levels of corticosterone in both groups. If her hypothesis is correct, what should be the correct equation between the corticosterone levels in the two groups?