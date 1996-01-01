28. Plants
Nonvascular Plants
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to recent studies, springtails are more attracted to the volatile organic compound (VOC) scent among female mosses, helping them fertilize their eggs. How can we investigate this behavior among springtails?
A
We can pour the VOC onto a specific surface and observe if springtails will gather around it.
B
We can pour the VOC directly into the springtail to see how it will react.
C
We can isolate the springtail from the female mosses.
D
We can give the springtail a choice between male and female moss plants.