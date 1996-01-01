36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the following statements on asexual plant reproduction are accurate, with one exception.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Plants produced by asexual reproduction are exactly similar to the parental type.
B
Plants that do not have viable seeds, can be reproduced.
C
New varieties can be created.
D
The desirable character of fruit can be maintained.