Which statement is true regarding the ploidy level of the embryo, endosperm, and double fertilization?
A
One sperm forms a diploid embryo while the other sperm forms a triploid endosperm
B
One sperm forms a haploid embryo while the other forms a diploid endosperm
C
One sperm forms a triploid embryo while the other forms a diploid endosperm
D
One sperm forms a diploid embryo while the other forms a haploid endosperm