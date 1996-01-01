1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution
1. Introduction to Biology Natural Selection and Evolution
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following, in your opinion, is responsible for gradually increasing the genes that confer HIV resistance in human populations in high-HIV-infection areas over time?
Which of the following, in your opinion, is responsible for gradually increasing the genes that confer HIV resistance in human populations in high-HIV-infection areas over time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adaptation
B
Genetic drift
C
Natural selection
D
Fitness