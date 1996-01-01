1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evolving long necks have enabled giraffes to feed on leaves that others can't reach, giving them a competitive advantage. It is the best example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
disuse of organs
B
misuse of organs
C
adaptation improving fitness
D
vestigial characters