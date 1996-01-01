21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about natural selection is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Individuals with adaptive traits are more likely to survive and reproduce
B
Carrying capacity will not affect its increasing inhabitants
C
All traits from the ancestor will be inherited endlessly by all of its descendants
D
Only animals with huge body sizes can survive