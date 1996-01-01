33. Plant Anatomy
Growth
33. Plant Anatomy Growth
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following descriptions, identify the option which does not include the impact(s) of acid rain on the growth and development of plants:
1. Acid rain can wash out the mineral nutrients from the soil
2. Acid rain destroys cell walls and weakens the plant
3. Acid rain causes stone cancer
4. Acid rain causes a decrease in wood formation
1 and 2 only
2 and 4 only
3 only
Acid rain causes a decrease in wood formation