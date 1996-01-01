33. Plant Anatomy
33. Plant Anatomy Growth
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following descriptions, identify the incorrect statement/s:
P. Acid rain is very harmful because it reduces primary and secondary growth in plants
Q. Etiolation in plants results from light stress
R. Chlorosis is due to nutrient stress
S. Galls in plants are formed in response to water stress
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and Q only
B
S only
C
P only
D
R only
E
All statements are incorrect