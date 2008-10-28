43. Endocrine System
Which of the following statements about endocrine disruptors is true?
They are chemicals that have the potential to disrupt the hormonal balance in the body.
They may obstruct the natural hormone-receptor pathway.
Xenoestrogens are synthetic estrogen-like substances that bind to estrogen receptors and disrupt endocrine function.
All of the above.