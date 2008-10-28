43. Endocrine System
Epinephrine increases blood flow to muscles, but decreases blood flow to digestive system. Which of the following is responsible for this diverse effect?
A
The presence of different receptors for epinephrine in different tissues.
B
The presence of same receptors for epinephrine in different tissues.
C
Both a and b.
D
Neither a nor b.