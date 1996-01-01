12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Humans have 46 chromosomes, 23 of which come from the mother and the other half from the father. In some cases, the number of chromosomes may become different and this can cause chromosome abnormalities. The condition in which there is a presence of three homologous chromosomes in chromosome 21 is called _____, while the condition brought by the presence of three sets of chromosomes is called ______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
triploidy; trisomy 21
B
Down syndrome; triploidy
C
Klinefelter syndrome; trisomy
D
Turner syndrome; triploidy