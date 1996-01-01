A wild-type Drosophila which is heterozygous for gray body and normal wings is mated with a Drosophila with black body and vestigial wings. The phenotypic distribution of the offspring is as follows: wild-type - 1556, black with vestigial wings - 1570, gray with vestigial wings - 324, black with normal wings - 316. What will be the recombination frequency between the genes for body colour and wing size?