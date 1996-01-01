32. Vertebrates
Chordates
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is one of the features of Tiktaalik that made it an intermediate model between terrestrial and aquatic forms?
A
it had paddle-like forelimbs that were partly fin and partly foot
B
it had larger brains that characterize terrestrial organisms
C
it had tails that helped it propel in waters
D
it had lungs that are adapted to anoxic waters