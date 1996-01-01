32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
From fossil records, Archaeopteryx (also known as Urvogel) was the oldest known most primitive bird. What was its feature that made them associated with dinosaurs?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
their teeth structure
B
their wing claws
C
their long tails
D
all options are correct