13. Mendelian Genetics Punnett Square Probability
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two pea plants heterozygous for the characteristics of size and flower colour are crossed, and the Punnett square for this cross is given below. What will be the phenotypic ratios?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tall violet-3, tall white-9, dwarf violet-3, dwarf white-1
B
tall violet-6, tall white-4, dwarf violet-4, dwarf white-2
C
tall violet-9, tall white-3, dwarf violet-3, dwarf white-1
D
tall violet-9, tall white-3, dwarf violet-1, dwarf white-3