30. Overview of Animals
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The fossils of various organisms found in Ediacaran Hills in Southern Australia are made of different body plans. One of them is the Spriggina which displayed the first _________ type of body plan.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
radial symmetry
B
asymmetrical
C
bilateral symmetry
D
irregular