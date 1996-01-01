30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Organisms that cannot prepare organic food and depend on plants directly or indirectly for food are called heterotrophs. What is the important function of heterotrophs like fungi in the ecosystem?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
they disperse plant seeds
B
they convert the light energy into a usable form
C
they consume plants passing the energy to other heterotrophs
D
they maintain nutrient cycling