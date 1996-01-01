21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Most of the mammals in Australia are marsupials (carry their young in their pouch), while most mammals elsewhere in the world are placental. What could explain this difference?
Most of the mammals in Australia are marsupials (carry their young in their pouch), while most mammals elsewhere in the world are placental. What could explain this difference?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because Australia was isolated by water for millions of years which made the mammals in the continent evolved independently
B
Because Australia is a huge continent
C
Because Australia has an entirely different season
D
Because these mammals in Australia are more adaptive than the rest of mammals around the world