51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tapeworm infestations are primarily caused by ingesting contaminated food and water. The eggs or larvae from the food can develop into adult tapeworms in the intestines. How do parasites such as tapeworms harm their hosts?
A
By sucking the hosts' blood
B
By biting the intestinal lining
C
By depriving the host of nutrients
D
By feeding on healthy tissues